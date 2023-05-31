What makes overdrive, distortion and fuzz pedals different?

Reverb's Joe Shadid invites Daredevil Pedals' Johnny Wator to break down the anatomy of dirt pedals in this new video, and it helps explains the key factors that give individual overdrive, fuzz, boost and distortion pedals their characteristics.

Wator explains terms like hard clipping, tone stack and variable resistor actually mean for your tone, with pedal examples. It's an accessible guide from a designer's perspective that could be useful to anyone who would like to get into designing or modding their own effects pedals.