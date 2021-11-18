More

What is the best new plugin instrument of 2021?

It's time to vote for this year's sassiest software synth

Plugin instruments have been part of our music-making lives for well over 20 years now, but developers keep finding ways of making them better.

Whether you're looking for improved sound, more features or an easier workflow, the class of 2021 has something to offer.

As usual, we've seen recreations of classic hardware, ultra-realistic orchestral libraries and canny updates this year, but which is the absolute best new plugin instrument of 2021? Place your vote below - you have until close of play on 5 December to get the job done.

