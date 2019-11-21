What is the best new Eurorack gear of 2019?

We are living in a new golden age for modular gear in 2019. As more Eurorack products hit the shelves, the format's dominance in the modular market seems undebatable.

From DIY kits, to outboard gear and synths galore, there are around 400 manufacturers of Eurorack modules competing for your cash. Here we have rounded-up a small selection from the last 12 months, but which deserves the the title of best of the year? Let us know what you think below...

Want to vote in other Best in music tech 2019 categories? Have your say here. Voting closes at midnight on the 4 December 2019.