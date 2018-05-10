Watch this radical guitarist shred while he skates on a working pedal/skateboard

Skateboarding and guitar playing go hand in hand - just ask ’board-keen players like J Mascis, Ben Harper and Ian MacKaye - but rarely have the two been blended so seamlessly as in this video of cool ’boarder Lukáš Halfar shredding while he skates.

In the clip, Halfar tears up the streets of Brno in the Czech Republic, as he jams All Along The Watchtower through a zip-tied pedal/skateboard of a Boss OS-2 Overdrive/Distortion and RC-3 Loop Station through an IK Multimedia iRig HD 2.

We’re not sure if this is normal in Brno, but passers-by seem remarkably non-plussed by Halfar’s supreme efforts. Maybe a wireless system and a kickflip would turn a few more heads…