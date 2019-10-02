Watch Slash talk about his 1966 Gibson EDS-1275 Doubleneck

In a week short on mystery, the disappearance of Gibson's YouTube content was just the sort of unexplained phenomenon to birth a thousand conspiracy theories, each wilder than the last, but after a few days' outage things seem to have returned to normal.

And that gives us the perfect opportunity to revisit this video of Slash talking about his 1966 Gibson EDS-1275 Doubleneck – a meticulous replica of his own 1966 model, right down to the buckle rash, that he judiciously employs for those ultimate rock moments that crop up in the set.

Hot from the Gibson Custom Shop, these are limited to 125 instruments worldwide, with only 11 making it to the UK for sale, and, as you can see, have two necks – one six-string, one 12-string – and these are glued to a solid mahogany body.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Gibson) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Gibson) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Gibson) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Gibson)

The neck has a period-authentic medium C-profile, and on the Indian rosewood fretboard you'll find split parallelogram inlays. The black top hat tone and volume knobs keep the whole thing vintage looking, but also, crucially, share Slash's taste in millinery. Two Custombucker Alnico III humbuckers in the neck and bridge complete the look. Oh, and you get all kinds of case candy and the instrument is signed by Slash.

Setting aside the 11-grand price tag, a doublenecked guitar is kind of like Excalibur or Thor's hammer; if you are not worthy then it's going to be difficult in the extreme to shoulder it when you play Knockin' On Heaven's Door at Mark and Lisa's wedding reception down at the Rose And Crown.

See Gibson for more details on this rock behemoth.