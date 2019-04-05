Watch Polyphia shred their new DiMarzio signature pickups

DiMarzio has announced three new signature pickups for Polyphia’s instrumental wunderkinds Tim Henson and Scott LePage, who have demoed their range of tones on video, using their recently released Ibanez signature electric guitars.

Henson’s gold-covered pickups include the moderate-output Notorious Minibucker and Notorious neck and middle single coils, which boast calibrated, degaussed Alnico 5 magnets for a vintage tone.

Image 1 of 3 Notorious Minibucker Image 2 of 3 Notorious neck and middle single coils Image 3 of 3 Igno humbucker

LePage, meanwhile, has developed the Igno bridge humbucker, which packs Alnico 8 for increased output, plus DiMarzio’s scatter-wound, dual-resonance design for balanced treble and bass.

The Notorious Minibucker ($134), Notorious neck and middle ($129) and Igno ($129) are available now. Head over to DiMarzio for more.