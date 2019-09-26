Watch our Bassist of the Year 2019 final performances

This past weekend saw the finals of Bassist of the Year 2019, in association with Orange Amplification - the culmination of a six month search for our champion.

Our three finalists were selected using the feedback of a stellar panel of celebrity judges including Metallica's Robert Trujillo, Stu Hamm, Mark King and Vulfpeck's Joe Dart. The live final took place at the London Bass Show / UK Guitar Show at London's Business Design Centre on 21 September and saw each finalist given a five-minute window to impress our live panel.

In the end, our live judges - including Bass Guitar editor Joel McIver, progressive legend Nick Beggs and noted performer/educator Ariane Cap - selected Italian finalist Leo De Santi as our 2019 Bassist of the Year, following the stunning final performance of his own composition Ananda.

In reward for his efforts, Leo has won an Orange Terror Bass head, 2x OBC112 cabs, an Orange O Bass, O Edition headphones and other prizes, while our two other finalists each receive an O Bass and goody bag, all courtesy of sponsor Orange Amplification. We'd say they've earned it...

Bassist of the Year 2019 winner: Leo De Santi

Bassist of the Year 2019 finalist: Marine Courtin

Bassist of the Year 2019 finalist: Andreas Oxholm