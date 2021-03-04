Watch Manu Katché perform a solo in the middle of The Alps

We've experienced some fairly gruelling load-ins in our time, but none that get close to Manu Katché's latest performance location: on top of a mountain in The Alps.

Shot at the Les Arcs resort - which would normally be busy with tourists enjoying the fresh snow - and using Mont Blanc as his backdrop, the French session legend recently hauled his Yamaha Live Custom Hybrid Oak kit 3226 metres above sea-level to record a video of himself performing solo.

The project, titled Summit Drums is hosted on the artsixMic YouTube channel, and is described as a coming-together of mountain and culture, opening with some breathtaking footage of the desolate landscape, along with the deserted ski lift.

It was shot in order to highlight the silence of the empty range and the effect that Covid-19 has had on tourism.