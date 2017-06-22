Watch Ibanez-toting guitarist use 45 different techniques in one guitar solo

Think you know every guitar technique under the sun? YouTuber Miguel Márquez might just prove you wrong, as he demonstrates 45 of ’em in one solo.
Well, we say solo, but it’s more like a song, given that several occur in the back behind. Still, we admire Miguel’s dedication to his craft - just take a look at the formidable list of all 45 techniques below:
1. Alternate picking
2. Legato
3. Strict Legato
4. Economy Picking
5. Sweep Picking
6. String skipping
7. Alternate-picked arpeggios
8. Tapped arpeggios
9. Natural Harmonics
10. Artificial Harmonics
11. Cascading harmonics
12. Tapped Harmonics
13. Double Artificial Harmonics
14. Pinched Harmonics
15. Double stops
16. Octaves
17. Double Octaves
18. Multifinger tapping
19. Sweep picking+Tapping
20. Sweep picking+slide
21. Slide
22. Pre-bends
23. Bend
24. Vertical Vibrato
25. Circular Vibrato
26. Pedal notes
27. Hammer ons
28. Pull offs
29. Strumming
30. Palm muting
31. Hybrid picking
32. Trills+Tapping
33. Rake
34. Volume Swells
35. Dive bomb
36. Dive pull
37. Scoop
38. Flutter
39. Down picking
40. “Bounce”
41. Slap n’ pop
42. Unisons
43. Palm harmonics
44. Left-hand plucking
45. Speed picking