Watch Ibanez-toting guitarist use 45 different techniques in one guitar solo

Think you know every guitar technique under the sun? YouTuber Miguel Márquez might just prove you wrong, as he demonstrates 45 of ’em in one solo.

Well, we say solo, but it’s more like a song, given that several occur in the back behind. Still, we admire Miguel’s dedication to his craft - just take a look at the formidable list of all 45 techniques below:

1. Alternate picking

2. Legato

3. Strict Legato

4. Economy Picking

5. Sweep Picking

6. String skipping

7. Alternate-picked arpeggios

8. Tapped arpeggios

9. Natural Harmonics

10. Artificial Harmonics

11. Cascading harmonics

12. Tapped Harmonics

13. Double Artificial Harmonics

14. Pinched Harmonics

15. Double stops

16. Octaves

17. Double Octaves

18. Multifinger tapping

19. Sweep picking+Tapping

20. Sweep picking+slide

21. Slide

22. Pre-bends

23. Bend

24. Vertical Vibrato

25. Circular Vibrato

26. Pedal notes

27. Hammer ons

28. Pull offs

29. Strumming

30. Palm muting

31. Hybrid picking

32. Trills+Tapping

33. Rake

34. Volume Swells

35. Dive bomb

36. Dive pull

37. Scoop

38. Flutter

39. Down picking

40. “Bounce”

41. Slap n’ pop

42. Unisons

43. Palm harmonics

44. Left-hand plucking

45. Speed picking