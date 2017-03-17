Watch Guthrie Govan play an unbelievable solo one-handed while drinking a glass of water

Guthrie Govan is a ridiculous human being, with a technique and sense of taste few guitarists can match. But the virtuoso took liquid leads to a whole new level at a recent gig in Tokyo, as he took a hearty, 40-second (on and off) slug of water mid-solo.

As the video above attests, even when playing one-handed, gulping down H2O, Guthrie is better than everyone reading this article right now. Is there anything he can't do?

