Watch Gus G shred Crazy Train with Steel Panther

For the final night of Steel Panther’s Sunset Strip Live! tour, Gus G joined the LA comedy-rockers for a rip-roaring take on classic Ozzy Osborne track Crazy Train.

The performance in Pratteln, Switzerland saw Gus transformed into ‘Satchel G’ via the medium of the regular Panther guitarist’s wig.

Before he left the stage, the real Satchel joked, “I can do an amazing impersonation of Gus G doing an impersonation of Randy Rhoads.”

You can watch the performance above, which features just about the best Ozzy impersonation we’ve ever seen at the hands of Panther frontman Michael Starr, as well as an extended solo spot from the Greek axe wizard.

Gus G, of course, knows Crazy Train inside out, having spent seven years playing with Ozzy’s band.

“I think people around me were more upset than I was about not being in Ozzy’s band,” Gus said of his exit last year.

“But how amazing was it to have even happened? We made a record and played hundreds of gigs together! At the end of the day, it’s not my band - it’s his band…”