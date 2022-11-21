Watch Christone "Kingfish" Ingram play Jimi's Red House... on the roof of Hendrix's last-known house

It would have been Jimi Hendrix's 80th birthday this week and, to celebrate, over the next few days MusicRadar will be running stories about this legendary musician and his impact on the world of guitar playing.

We kick things off in style with an exclusive video of Grammy-winner Christone "Kingfish" Ingram playing Jimi's blues classic Red House on the roof of Hendrix's last-known residence in London, the Hard Rock Hotel (formerly the Cumberland Hotel).

Filmed on June 10, 2022, the performance celebrated marked Hendrix's second Blue Plaque. An initiative by English Heritage, Blue Plaques (opens in new tab) adorn buildings that were once occupied by notable historical figures. Jimi's 1968-69 residence in Brook Street in London's Mayfair already has one.

The 2022 plaque – which was unveiled by Jeff Beck and Jimi's sister Janie Hendrix – marks his last London residence at what was then known as the Cumberland Hotel (now the Hard Rock Hotel (opens in new tab)).

Jimi Hendrix moved to London in September 1966 and formed the Jimi Hendrix Experience the following month.

A gig at London club The Bag O'Nails on the 25th November laid down the gauntlet. In attendance were Jeff Beck, Keith Richards, Brian Jones, Mick Jagger, Paul McCartney and more, including singer Terry Reid who commented: “There were guitar players weeping, they had to mop the floor up.

"He was piling it on, solo after solo. I could see everyone’s fillings dropping out. When he finished there was silence. Nobody knew what to do, everyone was dumbstruck, completely in shock.”

Jeff Beck was similarly devastated. “It wasn’t just his amazing blues playing I noticed, but his physical assault on the guitar; it was an explosive package. He hit me like an earthquake. I had to think long and hard about what I should do next.”

A previously unreleased live album, Jimi Hendrix Experience Los Angeles Forum: April 26, 1969 (opens in new tab) is out now on 2LP vinyl, CD and on all digital platforms. A new book, JIMI by Janie Hendrix and John McDermott (opens in new tab) is out November 24.

