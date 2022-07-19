Watch Alter Bridge’s epic Pawns & Kings music video

Rising from the ashes of Creed in 2004, Orlando hard-rockers Alter Bridge – comprising singer/guitarist Myles Kennedy, lead guitarist Mark Tremonti, bassist Brian Marshall and drummer Scott Phillips – have earned critical acclaim for their signature twin guitar sound and contagious vocal lines.

Following up 2019’s Walk the Sky (opens in new tab) album and 2020’s Walk the Sky 2.0 (opens in new tab) EP, the quartet have returned with what promises to be their most hard-hitting batch of tracks to date.

Alter Bridge’s seventh album – Pawns & Kings (opens in new tab) – is scheduled for global release on 14th October via Napalm Records.

(Image credit: apalm Records)

Consisting of 10 brand-new songs, the album sees Alter Bridge ally with long-time collaborator, producer Michael “Elvis” Baskette (Slash, Myles Kennedy, Tremonti).

The result of nigh on two decades’ perseverance, Pawns & Kings represents the “blood, sweat, tears, and triumph” of a band dedicated not just to each other but also to their loyal fans.

Tracklist is as follows:

This Is War Dead Among The Living Silver Tongue Sin After Sin Stay Holiday Fable Of The Silent Son Season Of Promise Last Man Standing Pawns & Kings

The LP’s title track has, today, been unveiled with an accompanying lyric video.

Watch it here…

Pawns & Kings is available to pre-order now (opens in new tab) in an extensive range of formats, as follows:

CD Digisleeve

1 LP Gatefold BLACK Vinyl

1 LP Gatefold INKSPOT BLACK/GOLD Vinyl w/Slipmat and Record Butler (Napalm mail order only, limited to 500 worldwide)

1 LP Gatefold MARBLED WHITE/CRYSTAL CLEAR Vinyl (Napalm mail order only, limited to 400 worldwide)

1 LP Gatefold MARBLED ORANGE/BLACK Vinyl (Band Shop only)

1 LP Gatefold MARBLED WHITE/BLACK Vinyl (Band Shop only)

1 LP Gatefold CRYSTAL CLEAR Vinyl (Band Shop only, limited to 300 only)

Deluxe Box Set w/ CD Digisleeve, Pendant, Tote Bag, Guitar Pick tin (Napalm mail order only, limited to 700 worldwide)

Music Cassette BROWN TRANSPARENT (Napalm mail order only, limited to 150 worldwide)

Digital Album

Supported by Halestorm and Mammoth WVH, Alter Bridge will be heading out on a European tour later this year in support of Pawns & Kings.

Click here (opens in new tab) for information on dates and tickets.