Watch 2019’s superb Guitarist of the Year finalists in action

The UK Guitar Show this weekend saw the live finals of Guitarist of the Year 2019, in association with PRS Guitars. Australian player Dylan Reavey was crowned the overall champion and now you can check out his performance below.

The live final took place on Sunday 22 September, capping a weekend of sensational six-string indulgence at London's Business Design Centre. Standing out from hundreds of initial entries, players had to pass three rounds, the final of which saw them hand-picked by John Petrucci, Steve Lukather and Tosin Abasi, in order to make it to the live performance.

All three players delivered on their early promise pulling-off stellar performances in a high-pressure environment under the watchful eye of a panel of editors from Total Guitar, Guitar Techniques and Guitarist magazines, plus fast-rising blues whiz Chris Buck.

In addition to the prestigious title, our winner Dylan walked away with a beautiful PRS Silver Sky guitar, with custom Guitarist of the Year 2019 scratchplate artwork. Check out all the finalist's performances below.

Guitarist of the Year 2019 winner: Dylan Reavey, Australia

Guitarist of the Year 2019 finalist: Todd Blackmore, UK