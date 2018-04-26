Washburn reveals ’30s-inspired Revival Series acoustic guitars

Washburn has released the Revival Solo Dreadnought and Revival Solo DeLuxe Grand Auditorium acoustic guitars .

The RSD135-D Dreadnought is based on Washburn’s rare 1937 Model 5246 and packs an all-solid Sitka spruce top and African mahogany back and sides.

Classic aesthetics are onboard, including a Washburn ‘smile’ bridge, Revival ’30s-style headstock and tortoise pickguard, while modern specs include a C-shaped neck and Graph Tech Ratio tuners.

Just 135 of these models will be made, commemorating Washburn's 135 years of making guitars, priced at $3,000 MSRP ($1,999 MAP).

Meanwhile, the formidably initialed RSG100SWVSEK-D Solo Deluxe Grand Auditorium is an electro version of the 1939 Solo Deluxe.

It features a Sunburst-finished torrefied Sitka spruce top, torrefied Sitka bracing, and solid mahogany back and sides, while Fishman’s GT-2 under-saddle pickup provides plugged-in tones.

It’s available now for $1,515 MSRP ($849 MAP). Head over to Washburn Guitars for more info on both acoustics.