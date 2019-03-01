Warwick announces RockBass Idolmaker four-string and five-string basses

Warwick’s Idolmaker Bass, first unveiled last year, is now available in a more affordable RockBass format.

Four-string and five-string versions will be available, both of which feature a mahogany body, three-stripe laminated maple neck with Ekanga veneer stripes, and a wenge fingerboard.

Two MEC vintage soapbar single-coil pickups are onboard, paired with active RockBass two-band electronics, controlled via volume, balance, treble and bass knobs. There’s a push/pull function on the volume to disable or enable the active electronics, too.

The Idolmaker Bass is available from July in Black, Burgundy Blackburst or Vintage Sunburst finishes, starting from €1,099. Head over to Warwick & Framus for more info.