Warwick unveils Idolmaker Bass

Warwick has announced the Idolmaker Bass, the low-end counterpart to its Idolmaker guitar.
The Idolmaker Bass is available in Custom Shop Masterbuilt and Pro Series Teambuilt configurations, with four- or five-string and fretted or fretless options.
It’s packing a carved mahogany body, bolt-on wenge neck, wenge fingerboard (on fretted models; it’s Tigerstripe ebony on fretless models), passive MEC vintage pickups, and active Warwick electronics.
Two finishes are available: Burgundy Red Transparent High Polish and Blackburst Transparent Satin.
There’s no price for this beauty yet, but more info is available over at Warwick.