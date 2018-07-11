More

Warwick unveils Idolmaker Bass

By ()

Latest four/five-string available in Masterbuilt and Teambuilt configurations

Warwick has announced the Idolmaker Bass, the low-end counterpart to its Idolmaker guitar.

The Idolmaker Bass is available in Custom Shop Masterbuilt and Pro Series Teambuilt configurations, with four- or five-string and fretted or fretless options.

It’s packing a carved mahogany body, bolt-on wenge neck, wenge fingerboard (on fretted models; it’s Tigerstripe ebony on fretless models), passive MEC vintage pickups, and active Warwick electronics.

Image 1 of 3

Custom Shop Masterbuilt

Custom Shop Masterbuilt
Image 2 of 3

Custom Shop Masterbuilt

Custom Shop Masterbuilt
Image 3 of 3

Pro Series Teambuilt

Pro Series Teambuilt

Two finishes are available: Burgundy Red Transparent High Polish and Blackburst Transparent Satin.

There’s no price for this beauty yet, but more info is available over at Warwick.

