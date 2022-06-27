The new Wampler Metaverse might be the only delay pedal you'll need

Wampler has revealed the Metaverse; a delay pedal equivalent to its do-it-all Terraform modulation, and it looks like it's going to tick a lot of boxes for players' needs.

The Metaverse combines eleven of designer Brian Wampler's favourite delay pedals along with MIDI control and expression pedal input.

Here's the breakdown of each one from Wampler:

1. ANLG - Analog Style Delay

'This Program was inspired by Brian’s love of the Boss DM-2 analogue delay. He pays respect to characteristics of its warm and responsive tone and gives it that Wampler touch. This program gives you that kind of dark, smooth, analog delay that would have been found in the mid-1980’s.'

2. WET - Modulated Analog Delay

'Sometimes an echo adds a bit more chewiness and subtle tape-like modulation and hits the right spot. That’s one of the things that Brian loves about the [Way Huge] Aqua Puss analog delay.

'So, we created those characteristics in this algorithm as a homage to the famed delay. If you love vintage boutique analog delays, you’ll love this setting which can almost warp space and time with its liquid repeats.'

3. BBD - Bucket Brigade Delay

'Brian was always pulling out an old Memory Man Delay to inspire performative, improvisational delay expressions. He wanted to create a program that would recreate that feeling, tonally.

'Drawing inspiration from one of the warmest sounding delay pedals ever, this algorithm will take you back to the late-1970s when the visionaries of the pedal industry first introduced a real alternative to tape-based echo thanks to a humble little circuit - the Bucket Brigade Delay.'

4. JET - Analog Flanger Delay

'This is where the team had a little fun. This Program combines the smooth ANLG Program with the unmistakable whooshing sound of a beautiful additive flanger effect.'

5. DOC - Wampler ‘The Doctor’

'The next regeneration of the Doctor is surely a welcome one and has been fully modelled in this program. Experience the warm modulated delay tone and trail degradation from one of Brian Wampler’s most experimental delay pedals.'

6. FTE - Wampler ‘Faux Tape Echo’

'This is one of our most popular delay pedals and for good reason. A lot of tape emulation delays simply add chorus to an existing digital delay circuit. Brian was not satisfied with this approach. So, he re-imagined and re-engineered it. The result was a delay pedal that reacted and sounded like a real tape delay unit.'

7. ETH - Wampler ‘Ethereal’ Delay

'The Ethereal is Wampler’s famous ‘all-in-one’ digital delay and reverb pedal. This program recreates the overlaying twin delays present in this pedal. This is not strictly a ‘dual delay’ algorithm. There is also a secondary delay layer that adds a new pulsing dimension to the sound.'

8. MOD - Digital Flanger Delay

'Like the JET delay program, this program mixes a gorgeous flanger modulation with our crisp/clean DIGI algorithm to add an extra mix of awesome delay and modulation.'

9. SPC - Space Echo Delay

'This tape echo algorithm is a tribute to the classic Maestro Echoplex delay with Brian’s unique take. This delay is famous for its self-oscillation capabilities and this program takes that a step further.'

10. TAPE - Multi-Head Tape Delay

'Inspired by echo tones on classic records utilizing the vintage Binson Echorec tape delay, this program emulates one of the most important delay sounds in rock music history. With Wampler’s own filtering, saturation, and modulation this algorithm gets incredibly close to the sound produced by the classic mechanical unit.'

11. DIGI - Digital Delay

'Based on Brian’s tonal interpretation of what was considered the ‘Industry Standard’ digital delay, TC Electronics 2290 Dynamic Digital Delay, this program is super clean for precise and modern delay tones that are both studio and stage worthy.'

It's an incredible array of of algorithms with studio quality conversion 48 kHz sampling rate with 24-bit audio. All parameters are controllable via an external expression pedal and there's eight onboard presets with 128 in total via MIDI.

Power draw is 130mA at 9V.

US MAP is $349.97. More info at Wampler (opens in new tab).