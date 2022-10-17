The Walrus Eons is the most versatile fuzz pedal of 2022 and this demo proves it

Suffering fuzz fatigue? We don't blame you – it seems like a new fuzz pedal is announced every week. But the Walrus Audio Eons has us really excited – because the breadth demonstrated in this video from MusicRadar collaborator and Let's Play All YouTube channel (opens in new tab) tonesman Matt Webster is something we can get onboard with.

And by that we mean we want it on our pedalboard, pronto.

As with the Ages overdrive and Eras distortion, this is a five-state affair with the clipping options. So straight off the bat that's like having five fuzzes. But then there's the voltage control knob; allowing you further manipulate how open or gated and spluttery things get.

Matt puts it to the test in a very simple way; playing some of our favourite fuzz riffs including Muse, Black Keys, Mudhoney, Smashing Pumpkins and Jimi Hendrix.

Is this the new GOAT of fuzz? It's certainly an impressive showcase.

Check out the Eons at Andertons (opens in new tab) and Sweetwater (opens in new tab).