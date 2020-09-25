Video guitar rig tour and blues rock tone tips with Jared James Nichols

The Virtual Guitar Show: Jared James Nichols has an infectious passion for playing and we didn't hesitate to get him involved in our show with a special tour of his signature gear with Epiphone and Blackstar. But this video will also teach you a lot about the tone lessons Jared has learned onstage and in the studio over the years that inform his choices.

From picking dynamics, the secret weapon of your guitar's volume control to the joy of P-90s and his "best of both worlds" choice of strings, it's a great insight from a tonesome player who has a remarkable work rate as a live performer.

He even And it's also made us want a Klon Centaur.

For the latest updates on Jared James Nichols, check out his official Facebook page.