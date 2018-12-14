Victory releases The Super Kraken

Victory Amplification has announced The Super Kraken VX100, a 100-watt, dual-channel, three-mode, all-tube guitar amp head.

The Super Kraken bolsters 2015’s well-received compact, two-channel Kraken with a 100-watt output via 6L6 power tubes, and adds a footswitchable clean mode and footswitchable Preamp Focus function - Victory is describing that as a TS-style boost/EQ shaper.

Other new features include a Bass Focus option in the power section, footswitchable FX loop, assignable/footswitchable dual masters, full MIDI switching capability, plus a 30-watt low-power mode.

Victory is also bigging up its external bias test and adjustment points, making for easier power tube changes.

The Super Kraken is available now for $1,899/£1,499/€1,699 - pop on over to Victory Amps for more info.