Victory expands its amp range with the Sheriff 25 and VS100 Super Sheriff

Vintage has expanded its Sheriff range of tube amps with a 23-watt head and combo, plus a 100-watt head.

Built in England, the Sheriff 25 compact head and combo replaces the previous Sheriff 22 while the VS100 Super Sheriff replaces the Sheriff 44.

The Super Sheriff is available in two deluxe head versions; one in a regular Victory sized wooden head sleeve and the other a wide body design for 4×12 cabs.

The Sheriff 25's 1x12 combo model is fitted with a Celestion G12H anniversary speaker picked specifically for the range.

The Sheriff 25 is all about British rock tones with a vintage channel designed for lower gain '60s style blues and rock, plus a hot rod channel for heavy gain tones.

The 100-watt Super Sheriff adds a second mode to this hot rod channel to add even more gain.

Sheriff 25 Head - £1199/ €1399/ $1449

Sheriff 25 Combo - £1899/ €2229/ $2229

VS100 Super Sheriff 100 - £1999/ €2329/ $2369

VS100 Super Sheriff Wide Body - £2099/ €2449/ $2499

