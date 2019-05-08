More

Vanflet reckons its Station1 is “the future of guitar amps”

By (, )

Ultra-compact 40W pedalboard amp features tube preamp

French amp specialist Vanflet has announced the Station1 ultra-compact pedalboard amp, which it’s dubbing “the future of guitar amps”.

Based on the company’s Ultra Clean, Station1 boasts an ECC81 tube preamp and delivers a 40W output, which makes an ideal pedalboard platform, according to Vanflet.

Controls include volume, bass, treble, master and an onboard footswitchable reverb, while there are outputs for XLR with cab sim, cabinet out and headphones, plus an effects loop send/return.

The Station1 is available now for €550 - see Vanflet for more.

Stay up to date with the latest gear and tuition.
Subscribe and save today!
More Info