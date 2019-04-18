ValhallaDelay: "Our take on classic and modern delay and echo units"

When Sean Costello releases a new plugin under the ValhallaDSP moniker, the world sits up, listens, and instabuys.

After the huge success of plugins like ValhallaRoom, ValhallaVintageVerb, and plenty of equally talented but less well-known entries like ValhallaShimmer and the most recent ValhallaPlate, we finally have the newest plugin from ValhallaDSP.

ValhallaDelay leaves the reverb on the backseat, at least for now, focusing on delays in seven flavours...

Delay Types (via ValhallaDSP)

Tape: Modeled after vintage tape echoes, with all the features and quirks that were loved in the old hardware.

Modeled after vintage tape echoes, with all the features and quirks that were loved in the old hardware. HiFi: A higher fidelity tape echo, where the ability to precisely sculpt the sound is in your hands. .

A higher fidelity tape echo, where the ability to precisely sculpt the sound is in your hands. . BBD: A dark, low fidelity bucket brigade delay model.

A dark, low fidelity bucket brigade delay model. Digital: A cleaner, higher bandwidth delay, with the ability to dial in digital dirt.

A cleaner, higher bandwidth delay, with the ability to dial in digital dirt. Ghost: A Valhalla DSP original! Combines the tape model from the HiFi mode with frequency shifting and a unique diffusion algorithm, for sounds that will split your skull in two.

A Valhalla DSP original! Combines the tape model from the HiFi mode with frequency shifting and a unique diffusion algorithm, for sounds that will split your skull in two. Pitch: A digital delay with added pitch shifting. Perfect for micro-shifting vocals, adding harmonies to synths, creating vast shimmering soundscapes, or shrieking sounds that forever spiral upwards or downwards.

A digital delay with added pitch shifting. Perfect for micro-shifting vocals, adding harmonies to synths, creating vast shimmering soundscapes, or shrieking sounds that forever spiral upwards or downwards. RevPitch: Reverse pitch shifting! Everything that goes in, comes out reversed.

Each mode has its own colour within Valhalla's signature understated but characteristic interface. Controls are mostly consistent between all types, but the sounds are diverse, interesting and inspiring.

ValhallaDelay (VST/AU/AAX) is available now from the ValhallaDSP website for $50. There's no intro sale, and judging from history, we're not expecting a single price drop.