Use your body as a patch cable with Soma Laboratories' Enner synth

Russian manufacturer Soma Laboratories have created a synth that makes the performer an element in the signal path.

Enner is an analogue synthesizer that uses the unique electrical properties of the human body to create a totally unique (and totally out-there) music-making experience. The synth's touch-sensitive contact pads are triggered by the natural electrical output of the skin, and all sound-generating signals in the Enner pass through the body of the performer.

The Enner's pots are metallic, and function as inputs and outputs - touching a pot will not only change a set parameter, but also patch the audio signal to the location of your other hand.

(Image credit: Soma Laboratories)

As if that wasn't enough sonic weirdness, Soma Labs have also equipped the Enner with a piezo pickup that captures sound from the synth's casing itself.

This captures sounds produced by the metallic spring on the front panel, and can create some pretty gnarly feedback-based effects when used in conjunction with the onboard modulated delay.



The Enner was developed in partnership with Danish sound artist SiSTOR. It's available for purchase now and can be ordered from Soma Laboratories' website.