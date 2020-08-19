Unreleased Rory Gallagher/Jerry Lee Lewis track unearthed

DON'T MISS (Image credit: Ian Dickson / Getty) Classic interview: Rory Gallagher talks creativity, Fenders and blues legacy

A new Rory Gallagher compilation is heading your way this October, and the star attraction for fans will be a previously unheard cover of (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction, recorded with Jerry Lee Lewis.

The track, which will also be available as a limited 7" vinyl single featuring the rare archive photo of the duo above, is an outtake from Lewis 1973 "London Sessions". You can also grab it instantly by pre-ordering today at the Rory Gallagher website.

Albert Lee, Peter Frampton, Rory Gallagher & Jerry Lee Lewis - 1971 (Image credit: Mick Rock/Strange Music)

The full compilation takes in tracks from throughout the blues great's career, including tracks from his first band Taste (1969) through to his final studio album “Fresh Evidence” (1990).

The Best of Rory Gallagher will be released as a 2CD set, a 2-disc black vinyl and limited clear 2LP, plus a 15-track single CD, as well as digital HD and digital standard editions on 9 October. You can pre-order from the Rory Gallagher site today.