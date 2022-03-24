Universal Audio teases Spark, “the next chapter of UAD”, but what is it?

Universal Audio has released a brief video teasing Spark, which it’s calling “the next chapter of UAD”.

This suggests that Spark is going to be related to UA’s UAD powered plugins platform, the success of which has been driven by authentic emulations of vintage effects driven by bespoke DSP hardware.

There’s some speculation that, rather than being a new piece of gear, Spark might be a subscription service of some kind - will you soon be able to pay a monthly fee to get access to all of the UAD plugins?

Equally, we wouldn’t be too surprised if Spark turned out to be a budget UAD product, possibly taking design cues from UA’s recently launched Volt audio interfaces. Or, maybe it’ll be a super high-end interface with power to burn.