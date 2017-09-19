Unfiltered Audio says that SpecOps can help you to achieve ‘full spectrum dominance’

‘Full Spectrum Dominance’ sounds like the name of a metal band, but it’s also what Unfiltered Audio claims that you get from SpecOps, which it says is tantamount to having dozens of plugins in one unit.
There are actually 36 spectral effects onboard, which can be used as creatively as you wish. SpecOps’ analysis engine splits your audio into thousands of frequency slices, or ‘bins’, and you can then apply pitch and frequency shifting, or a Freeze effect, in real-time. Then it’s time to add up to three spectral effects, each to a different frequency band.
The Spectral Compander enables you to compress or expand thousands of frequency bins independently using some simple controls, and there’s a patchable modulation system. Modulators include a 16-step sequencer, input follower, sample and hold noise, macro control and four LFOs, and these can be applied simultaneously to any and all knobs and sliders.
As well as being able to produce wildly creative effects, SpecOps is also designed to help you to carry out more straightforward tasks, such as warming up guitars, bringing focus to your bottom end or adding power and punch.
Find out more on the Unfiltered Audio website. SpecOps is available now for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats for the introductory price of $89. The regular price is $129.
Unfiltered Audio SpecOps features
- Powerful, multi-faceted processing has wide-ranging uses in music production, sound design and live performance
- 36 spectral effects can be applied - three at a time - to different frequency ranges with extremely high resolution
- Spectral effects include filters, amplitude manipulators, pitch and frequency shifters, audio freezers, data compressors, glitchy processors and a clipper - each of which can act on a different, independently adjustable frequency band
- Additional wideband processors - two pitch shifters, a frequency shifter and Freeze effect - optionally process input signal before spectral effects are applied
- Spectral Compander can gently or severely compress or expand dynamics for all other effects - both spectral and wideband - independently in thousands of frequency slices at once
- Analog-style, two-pole Low Pass filter softens high frequencies in plugin’s summed wet output signal
- Continuously variable Mix control blends wet and dry signals, allowing light application of outrageous effects
- Unfiltered Audio’s flagship freely assignable modulation system includes seven built-in modulators - a powerful 16-step sequencer, input follower, sample and hold noise, macro control and four different LFOs - all of which can be routed simultaneously to any and all control knobs and sliders
- Included external patch allows connection to a ROLI BLOCKS Lightpad, which provides tactile control over SpecOps’ control knobs and sliders for studio production and live performance
- High-resolution Visualizer offers six display modes ranging from a basic waveform display to a technicolor array of spectral bins