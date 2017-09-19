Unfiltered Audio says that SpecOps can help you to achieve ‘full spectrum dominance’

‘Full Spectrum Dominance’ sounds like the name of a metal band, but it’s also what Unfiltered Audio claims that you get from SpecOps, which it says is tantamount to having dozens of plugins in one unit.

There are actually 36 spectral effects onboard, which can be used as creatively as you wish. SpecOps’ analysis engine splits your audio into thousands of frequency slices, or ‘bins’, and you can then apply pitch and frequency shifting, or a Freeze effect, in real-time. Then it’s time to add up to three spectral effects, each to a different frequency band.

The Spectral Compander enables you to compress or expand thousands of frequency bins independently using some simple controls, and there’s a patchable modulation system. Modulators include a 16-step sequencer, input follower, sample and hold noise, macro control and four LFOs, and these can be applied simultaneously to any and all knobs and sliders.

As well as being able to produce wildly creative effects, SpecOps is also designed to help you to carry out more straightforward tasks, such as warming up guitars, bringing focus to your bottom end or adding power and punch.

Find out more on the Unfiltered Audio website. SpecOps is available now for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats for the introductory price of $89. The regular price is $129.

Unfiltered Audio SpecOps features