Under the microscope: Gibson Kalamazoo KG-14

Holder of the big job between 1924 and 1948, Hart’s legacy has been obscured by later president Ted McCarty (he of Les Paul, SG, ES-335, Flying V fame).

Only true vintage geeks will even know the man’s name, but his decision to pull together a new budget range of archtop and flat-top guitars - plus banjos and mandolins - kept Gibson afloat when the rest of America was struggling to keep its head above water.

We romanticise stripped-down blues machines, such as the KG-14, as a porthole into sinister deals down at the crossroads

Hart’s solution was the affordable Kalamazoo range, the source of the beautiful KG-14 flat-top acoustic you see on these pages. Of course, we romanticise stripped-down blues machines, such as the KG-14, as a porthole into sinister deals down at the crossroads and raucous nights in a back-road Delta juke-joint. Hart was just thinking in dollars and cents. In the early 30s, a Gibson L-1 acoustic was $37.50. The new KG-14 cost just $12.50.

Despite its humble origins, the KG-14 has gained some exotic status since being linked with the exploits of ‘King Of The Delta Blues Singers’, Robert Johnson. Every aspect of Johnson’s life, death and musical ability has been debated.

If we believe the legends, this founder member of ‘The 27 Club’ was a drifting ne’er-do-well that traded his soul with the Devil himself for jaw-dropping guitar skills and wasted the lot on whiskey, woman and a bloody good time, before howling his way into the afterlife. And that’s before you even start squabbling about what guitars he played.