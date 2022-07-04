UK Blues Awards winners When Rivers Meet announce new album, The Flying Free Tour Live

When Rivers Meet have just announced the forthcoming release of their first live album, The Flying Free Tour Live.

Scheduled to drop on 29th July, the new 13-track LP will be available on CD, DVD, vinyl and digital download via the band’s independent label, One Road Records.

Curated from audio recordings and footage captured during When Rivers Meet’s spring 2022 headline UK tour, this release is a first for the band that was recently described by Guitarist magazine as “one of the most soulful, galvanic roots-rock duos you’ll hear anywhere”.

The British Blues Awards-winning duo – comprising Grace and Aaron Bond – were accompanied on the road by bassist Roger Inniss and drummer/keyboardist James Fox.

Having performed songs from their highly acclaimed albums We Fly Free (2020) and Saving Grace (2021), along with tracks from The Uprising (2019) and Innocence of Youth (2020) EPs, the band compiled roughly an hour's worth of live highlights.

“Our first-ever headline tour was amazing,” commented Grace. “We wanted to capture some of the incredible moments.

“We've always enjoyed listened to and watching live recordings, and it's been a dream of ours to create our very own.”

Live music has long been an inspiration for When Rivers Meet.

Indeed, it was during a Guns N’ Roses concert they had an epiphany about the band's future direction.

“I actually remember the moment we decided to take a different direction,” recalled Grace. “We were at a Guns N’ Roses concert.

“At the time, we were going to rock concerts and then going home and playing something completely different.

“So, anyway, we were at this concert and I’d had a couple of beers and then I stood up and was going, ‘This is what we need to do: we should be playing rock music and blues.’

“So, the next day, Aaron went and got his Les Paul…”

(Image credit: One Road Records)

Pre-order The Flying Free Tour Live here.