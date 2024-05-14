Universal Audio’s new Standard Series mics bring Hemisphere modelling to drum and instrument recording

Universal Audio has expanded its range of Standard Series modelling mics with the release of three new models that are designed to take care of drum and instrument recording.

The new SD-3, SD-5 and SD-7 models join the SD-1, SP-1 and SC-1 in the Standard Series range, and each one comes with the Hemisphere mic modelling software in Apollo DSP and native formats for PC and Mac.

This enables you to model 32 classic dynamic, condenser and ribbon mic tones in realtime, while also giving you the option to adjust the mic’s filter, proximity effect and off-axis response, both before and after recording.

(Image credit: Universal Audio)

The SD-3 ($129 or $349 for three) is designed for capturing snare, percussion and guitar amp sounds and comes with a cardioid polar pattern that rejects off-axis sounds. The SD-5 ($199) , meanwhile, could be your new go-to for kick and bass, and offers a supercardioid polar pattern that rejects off-axis sounds while maintaining low-frequency presence.

Finally, there’s the tom-friendly SD-7 ($149), which can also be used on toms, guitar and bass amps, horns, percussion, and other loud or transient-rich sources. This has a hypercardioid polar pattern that rejects off-axis sounds.

Each mic is designed to handle extreme SPL and come with an integrated standmount and storage pouch. All-metal construction, meanwhile, should help with durability.

Find out more about the new Standard Series mics on the Universal Audio website.

