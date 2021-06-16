U2's The Edge launches signature guitar strap with Love Welcomes in aid of charity

U2 guitarist The Edge is partnering with social enterprise Love Welcomes to launch a special guitar strap in support of refugee women.
The guitarist wore the strap for U2's performance with Martin Garrix for the Euro 2020 opening ceremony in Rome on 11 June.
Each guitar strap is hand sewn by refugee women and includes an orange strip of upcycled life vest worn by refugees in their journeys across the Mediterranean before arriving in Greece.
As well as providing employment to refugee women, proceeds from each sale will go back to the refugee community.
The Edge x Love Welcomes straps are available to pre-order now at www.lovewelcomes.org. The first five-hundred straps sold will also receive a personally signed postcard from The Edge.
“In difficult times, we all cling to the hope of a better future," says The Edge. "Love Welcomes works with women and families who have been through the very worst of times, unimaginable trauma and life-changing events.”
“The causes of forced migration are super complex but in the end it’s a very human problem that demands a humane response. The principle ought to be “treat others as you would have them treat you”. Love Welcomes attempts to do that and I am proud to be part of their initiative to provide opportunities and employment for migrant and refugee women.”
Each unique strap includes the message ‘Love Welcomes’ as well as morse code stitching woven into the strap which says ‘The Edge’. Morse code is a signature feature of Love Welcomes hand made products as "a way for women to share messages through the products they create."
For more info and to order visit lovewelcomes.org