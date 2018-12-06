u-he’s Twangström models spring reverbs from “the guitar and instrument amps that made rock ‘n’ roll”

u-he’s Twangström spring reverb plugin is a product of both hardware and software history. Not only does it feature three different spring reverb tanks that are “inspired by the most used ones built in the guitar & instrument amps that made rock 'n roll,” but one of the tanks comes from u-he’s own Bazille synth.

There’s more, too: a drive section, filter stage, envelope and mod matrix to be precise. The tanks themselves are based on physical modelling rather than impulse responses, meaning that the actual physics of mechanical reverberation are emulated rather than just the sound. Everything is controllable in real-time, and on a per-sample basis.

You can download Twangström now as part of a public beta testing program, and if you want to buy it you can grab it for €49 until 7 January. After that the price will rise to €69. Find out more via the u-he website.