u-he's Hive 2 synth is here and it promises to be supercharged, sleeker and more streamlined

u-he has announced the arrival the hotly anticipated Hive 2. These promises to be sleeker, more streamlined and supercharged.
We first had word of version 2 back at NAMM, where we were keen to see what the Berlin-based firm had in store for one of your favourite VST/AU plugin synths.
Users of version 1.x will notice that the UI has been cleaned-up somewhat in a bid to make the controls easier to read and to make some space for new functions.
A new row of modules has appeared just below the hexagon, which features two function generators and a shape sequencer.
The function generators have a west coast synthesis vibe about them and are able to generate complex modulations and random rhythms, despite their seemingly low amount of control.
The shape sequencer can act as a set of complex envelopes, rhythm generators, or pattern gates.
To further speed up your sound design workflow, u-he has added drag and drop modulation, which can be taken directly from the sources to the target parameters. These then create entries in the modulation matrix automatically.
NKS compatibility and a whole ton of presets have also been added to version 2, which is available now for Mac and PC (VST/AU/AAX/NKS) at a price of €149. Users of the older version of Hive can upgrade for just €20. More details can be found on the u-he website.
U-he Hive 2 features
- Low CPU usage, 3 different synth engines
- 2 oscillators with wavetable option, 16x unison and tunable sub-oscillators
- Drag & drop modulation assignment
- 12x2 modulation matrix slots with modifiers for curvature, rectification, quantization, sample & hold, slew rate
- 4 user-definable XY control pads
- Arpeggiator, step sequencer with realtime recording
- Unique 8-step shape sequencer with 4 independent outputs
- 2 function generators can serve as extra envelopes, gate generators, LFOs, slew limiters
- 7 rearrangeable effects: distortion, chorus, delay, phaser, EQ, reverb, compressor
- Panel presets for each oscillator, filter, matrix slot, etc., with copy, load and save options
- Solo buttons allow auditioning individual oscillator or filter signals
- Scope to view the audio output or any modulation signal, with freeze option and zoom controls
- Microtuning support (.tun files)
- 2000+ NKS-ready factory presets by some of our favourite sound designers, many more available online
- Resizable UI from 70% to 200%