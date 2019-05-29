u-he's Hive 2 synth is here and it promises to be supercharged, sleeker and more streamlined

u-he has announced the arrival the hotly anticipated Hive 2. These promises to be sleeker, more streamlined and supercharged.

We first had word of version 2 back at NAMM , where we were keen to see what the Berlin-based firm had in store for one of your favourite VST/AU plugin synths .

Users of version 1.x will notice that the UI has been cleaned-up somewhat in a bid to make the controls easier to read and to make some space for new functions.

A new row of modules has appeared just below the hexagon, which features two function generators and a shape sequencer.

The function generators have a west coast synthesis vibe about them and are able to generate complex modulations and random rhythms, despite their seemingly low amount of control.

The shape sequencer can act as a set of complex envelopes, rhythm generators, or pattern gates.

To further speed up your sound design workflow, u-he has added drag and drop modulation, which can be taken directly from the sources to the target parameters. These then create entries in the modulation matrix automatically.

NKS compatibility and a whole ton of presets have also been added to version 2, which is available now for Mac and PC (VST/AU/AAX/NKS) at a price of €149. Users of the older version of Hive can upgrade for just €20. More details can be found on the u-he website .

U-he Hive 2 features