Tyler Morris Designs launches boutique effects line with Turbo Booster and Jimmy Vivino Signature Turbo Booster

Having built boutique pedals for the likes of Bon Jovi’s Phil X, Aerosmith’s Brad Whitford and, err, Joe Bonamassa’s Joe Bonamassa, Tyler Morris Designs (TMD) is entering the market for handmade effects pedals with the Turbo Booster and the Jimmy Vivino Turbo Booster.

Both pedals have similar set-ups and functions, and work well for guitarists looking for a little more juice through their amp at lower volumes.

Tyler Morris says that these will work a treat for the pedal-phobic guitarist in your life. There aren't even any knobs to adjust! Once you’ve set your mode on the three-way toggle, you’re set – just like a vintage treble booster.

While they are sure to tread lightly on your guitar’s signal, the pedals come with three switchable boost modes. The Turbo Booster’s three modes channel the tones of Santana’s Black Magic Woman, Queen’s Killer Queen and the Beatles’ While My Guitar Gently Weeps for inspiration. While the Jimmy Vivino model dials in a little more of his favourite Turbo Booster setting.

The Jimmy Vivino Turbo Booster retails for $200 and the first run of 20 pedals are signed by the artist and Tyler Morris and sure to be collector items. The Turbo booster comes in at $150.

Both are now available to pre-order from the Tyler Morris Website.

(Though the listings page in the online shop is a little confusing, you can contact Tyler Morris direct through the website for more info).