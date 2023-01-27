Who is Tyler Johnson, the "world's top music producer" in 2022?

Credits database Jaxsta has unveiled its list of 2022's top music producers, naming Grammy-nominated Tyler Johnson as the year's most successful.

Jaxsta's Honors List names the world's most successful producers each year, using an algorithm that takes chart performance, streaming numbers, number of producer credits, Grammy wins and nominations, and RIAA certifications into account.

The company, based in Australia, is said to be the world’s largest database of official music credits, and collects data from record labels, publishers, distributors, charts providers and industry associations. Their database contains over 17 million producer credits.

Tyler Johnson has worked with a diverse range of household names over his career, including Miley Cyrus, Florence + the Machine, Maggie Rogers, Keith Urban, P!nk, Ed Sheeran and Lizzo. Notably, he has also worked closely with Harry Styles, contributing production work to the artist's 2022 album, Harry's House.

This led to Johnson being nominated for three Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Record of the Year for Styles' hit single As It Was. The song was Spotify's most-streamed song of 2022, racking up 1.6bn global plays, despite only being released in April.

As It Was was written by Styles, Johnson and Tom Hull, also known as Kid Harpoon. “There’s something very fluid about the song as a representation of the three of us having made records together for almost six years,” Johnson told Music Week (opens in new tab). “As It Was shows us - and the whole album represents this - in a really good zone where we’re just doing our thing. There’s a lot of trust between us.”

Kid Harpoon has placed third on Jaxsta's Honors List. The pair have also collaborated on Miley Cyrus' latest single, Flowers, which is currently No 1 in the US and UK after breaking Spotify's single-week streaming record.

Elsewhere in the top producers list, Puerto Rican producer Tainy comes in at number two. One of the most influential hitmakers in Latin music, he's known for working with Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Daddy Yankee and Rauw Alejandro, among others. Tainy worked with Bad Bunny on Un Verano Sin Ti, which was named 2022's most-streamed album by Spotify and spent 13 weeks at the top of the Billboard 200.

