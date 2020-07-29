Turn up the heat and give your tracks some extra spank with the Parallel Aggressor plugin

We're all accustomed to giving our tracks some extra warmth and a little punch to those mixes and Baby Audio has combined the two with its latest plugin, the Parallel Aggressor.

The warmth and punch, in this case, are taken care of with two parallel engines, Heat and Spank. In a nutshell, Heat adds saturation, while Spank brings the compression. Both engines can be dialled in with your original dry mix so you can blend all three signals, adding "more punch to a mix – in a more natural-sounding way."

Aside from just adjust the amount of compression, the Spank engine also features controls to add Extra Punch and Extra Smack, while also delivering options for Sidechain Filter and Mono.

The Heat engine is modelled on Baby Audio's tape saturation in its Super VHS plugin and features extra functions such as Extra Hot so you can dial up the saturation, while the Tone, HP Filter and LP Filter buttons will add some extra colour.

Parallel Aggressor comes with 25 presets from acclaimed producers and is compatible with VST/VST3/AU/AAX on Mac and PC, at a special introductory price of $29. Check out the Baby Audio website for more information.