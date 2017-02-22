Tube & Berger: the 10 records that blew our minds

German deep house duo Tube & Berger (AKA Arndt Rörig and Marco Vidovic) are gearing up for a big 2017, with their debut album We Are All Stars set to land in May.

In advance of this, the LP’s title track has just been released, while previous single Ruckus topped the Beatport Deep House chart for eight weeks. They’ve just created a Radio 1 Essential Mix, too.

Tube & Berger favour a ‘live’ electronic sound that’s steeped in a wide range of influences, so it’s hardly surprising that, when we asked them to put together a list of mindblowing records, it featured everyone from Alan Parsons to Dr. Dre. Read on to find out more...