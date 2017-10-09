Mastodon's Troy Sanders: my top 5 tips for surviving on the road

“We arrived yesterday for a 30-day tour,” Mastodon bass player Troy Sanders tells us. “You are suited to this lifestyle or you are not.”

Given his band’s near non-stop touring schedule, we’d say that Troy is suited to this way of life.

“Some of our friends, wives or girlfriends might come join us for two or three days and jump on the bus and after 48 hours they wonder how we can do this for a living,” he continues.

“Whereas some people can feel the pirate vibe or the gypsy vibe and they see it as a great way to travel, work, learn and live.

“So I think that you’re either cut out for this life or you’re not as far as the travelling goes.”

With Mastodon heading out on another run of UK shows towards the end of the year, we thought it was the perfect time to ask Troy to share with us the secrets of how this band of big personalities has made it 17 years into a hard-touring career without tearing strips off each other.

Here come Troy’s top tips for surviving the harsh life that you’ll find out on the road…

Mastodon tour the UK in December:

2 Dec: Cardiff Great Hall

4 Dec: Wolverhampton Civic Hall

5 Dec: Nottingham Rock City

6 Dec: Newcastle Northumbria Uni

7 Dec: Glasgow Barrowland

9 Dec: Manchester Academy

10 Dec: London O2 Academy Brixton

1. Find bandmates with a shared work ethic

“When the Mastodon guys first met we all agreed and all had the same vision of the type of music that we wanted to create and we also realised that we needed to take our music out to people.

“We had this work ethic already set in place before we even wrote one song. I think that is the main reason that we have had this longevity as the same four guys in Mastodon.

This band is 17 years old... We’ve outlasted a lot of marriages and friendships

"This band is 17 years old now and that is really rare. We’ve outlasted a lot of marriages and friendships, and that is nuts. Having a lot of mutual respect and friendship is a huge part of having that longevity.

"You need to do what you love and love what you do. The four of us still very much share that attitude and love what we do."