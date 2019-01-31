Trax might convince you that there’s room in your life for one more drum machine

Trax is a new drum machine plugin from Thenatan that puts particular focus on trap rhythm sounds, but could be used in plenty of other genres, too.

It includes more than 400 drum samples, all of which are ready to go straight into your productions, and 50 pre-mixed kits. There are multiple outputs and built-in analogue-style reverb and distortion, along with hiss/noise/crackle and cassette effects.

The interface looks pretty straightforward, so if you want a drum machine that you can pick up quickly, Trax could be well worth a look. It’s available in VST/AU formats for PC and Mac and is currently $24.95 - which is half price - on the Thenatan website.