Transmutator is a less boring kind of crossfader plugin that’s designed for producers as well as DJs

You might think that crossfading is a utilitarian process best left to DJs, but United Plugins reckons that it has plenty of potential as a creative production trick, too. Step forward its new Transmutator plugin , which enables you to blend sounds in 16 different ways.

Using the plugin is easy: insert it on one track and feed a second track to its sidechain input (you’ll need to ensure that your DAW supports this - GarageBand doesn’t, for example). Then just use the Mix knob to transition from one track to another in your mode of choice.

These modes include mid/side, multiband, dynamics, filtering, spectral freezing/blurring and pitch/frequency shifting options, and you can also invert the parameters in each mode for even more variety. There’s also a Dry/Wet mix slider and you can set the input level for both of your tracks.