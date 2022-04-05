Toontrack launches EZdrummer 3: songwriter-friendly drum software now comes with a Bandmate feature that creates grooves automatically

Toontrack has launched EZdrummer 3, the latest version of its accessible drum sampling and groove generation software. This is designed to make it easier (EZier?) than ever for songwriters and other musicians to quickly create rhythm tracks that sound like they were played by a real drummer.

Rebuilt from the ground-up, EZdrummer 3, comes with a new, fully scalable and resizable interface and a new library of MIDI grooves. The Tap2Find feature now includes a step sequencer, and you can now mix and match elements of different grooves in an instant.

If you’d rather program your own grooves, there’s now an onboard grid editor, while new humanisation features automatically adjust velocity and microtiming to create a more natural performance. Articulations are automatically varied, too.

The mixer has been redesigned to be more intuitive - you can now preview instruments and overhead channels from this window - and offers presets for multiple genres.

And then there’s the Bandmate feature: give EZdrummer 3 an idea - a guitar/keyboard riff or a bassline, for example - and it’ll automatically create a custom groove. This works with both MIDI and audio.

Moving on to the new sound library, you now get seven kits and ‘extras’ that were captured by producer/engineer/mixer at Hansa Studios in Berlin. You also have a choice of three rooms, so you can adjust the ambience.

“Although EZdrummer 3 is new in every sense of the word, we’ve gone out of our way to continue to build on the strengths and features that have made its earlier generations the absolute choice software for songwriters,” comments Erik Phersson, Toontrack’s Head of Software Development.

“To serve the songwriter with the best set of features for effortless creativity is still at the very heart of the new program - it’s just a whole lot smarter, more intuitive and powerful now.”

EZdrummer 3 - which runs on PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats - will be released on 3 May priced at €165. Anyone who buys EZdrummer 2 between now and then will get a free version 3 upgrade as soon as it becomes available. Existing users can pre-order the upgrade now for €72 (regular price €72).