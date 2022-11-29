Nine-year-old guitarist Maya Neelakantan covers 15 Tool songs in a medley on the signature Les Paul Adam Jones gifted her

By Rob Laing
published

The Tool fan has pieced together Jones's clean parts

Maya Neelakantan
(Image credit: Maya Neelakantan / YouTube)

A guitarist who loves to play Tool songs, a medley of clean riffs from 15 of their songs and an Adam Jones signature Les Paul – what's not to love here?

Nine-year-old Tool fan Maya Neelakantan is putting the Les Paul that the band's guitarist Adam Jones gifted her earlier this year to good use here with a medley of the clean parts from 15 Tool songs.

"I have put together 15 Tool songs and made it into one BIG song!" she writes on YouTube. "It took a lot of time and process to come up with this and I am very happy with the final result! 

"First I started thinking about all the cool clean sections played by Adam Jones. When I am playing some parts, my brain starts to connect that to a completely different part in another song. I followed this thought and gradually assembled together what is now a Mashup of 15 different Tool Songs!

"What I like the most in this is how each song connects nicely to the next one and it's not random! This is a completely thought out video and I had such a blast with it!"

Maya already has form for her Tool covers that caught the ear of Jones - earlier this year she took on Fear inoculum 's 19-minute opus 7empest. An impressive feat from any player, incredible at Maya's young age! 

Follow Maya on Instagram and YouTube

Tool guitar lesson: 5 ways to play like Adam Jones

Rob Laing
Rob Laing
Guitars Editor, MusicRadar

I'm the Guitars Editor for MusicRadar, handling news, reviews, features, tuition, advice for the strings side of the site and everything in between. Before MusicRadar I worked on guitar magazines for 15 years, including Editor of Total Guitar. I've currently set aside any pipe dreams of getting anywhere with my own songs and I am enjoying playing covers in function bands. 