There are some things that happen at gigs that you just can't make up. And this incident involving Eddie Van Halen and his son at Tool's LA show last night (21 Oct) is a case in point. We'll let Eddie's son Wolfgang's recent Instagram post take over here to explain…

It's great to see Eddie out and about following recent stories about his health. Meanwhile son Wolfgang is said to have completed work on his debut solo album over the summer with a release date TBC.