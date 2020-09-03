Tone City has released an overdrive pedal with Greg Koch and it's cheap!

We've been impressed with the overdrive pedals we've tried from Tone City – including the boutique-esque bargain King Of Blues and Golden Plexi. So imagine our delight at the news Greg Koch has worked on a new overdrive with the company. And it's affordable!

The Lil' Heat uses Tone City's Sweet Cream overdrive as a blueprint – think low to medium drive. But Tone City is packing the Lil' Heat with added gain and low end girth as requested by Koch.

He explains it all in the video above – with some of his trademark superlative playing to demo its capabilities.

Of course the best news of all is it's affordable at £44.99 and Andertons are stocking it right now over at andertons.co.uk