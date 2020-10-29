Tom Morello is releasing a new five-track EP featuring Slash and a tribute to Eddie Van Halen

Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello has announced the release of a new five-track EP, Comandante.

It promises some tasty adventures in electric guitar. Slash lends his animalistic chops to Interstate 80. There is a track dedicated to the late Eddie Van Halen. And, given that the opening track is listed as Voodoo Child, surely Morello's recently released signature Dunlop wah will see some action, too.

There's no confirmation as to whether Voodoo Child is a Hendrix cover but who would bet against it.

Indeed, Suburban Guerilla could be a cover, too – it wouldn't be too much of a stretch to imagine Morello counting 70s UK punk trio Cane as an influence, and Suburban Guerilla, from their 1978 EP, 3 x 3, could make a very interesting track for Morello to rework in his style.

Time will tell, and time will come on Friday 30 October when Comandante is released on all the usual platforms.

Morello broke the news on his Instagram account yesterday. On the same day, Rage Against The Machine release The Battle Of Mexico City on streaming platforms.