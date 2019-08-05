Today in gear speculation: Does John Mayer have a new signature PRS Silver Sky incoming?

There is always talk that there will be another John Mayer signature model in the works. Based on the sound economic logic that one successful signature model deserves another, and the fact that Mayer has been closing out the show with a PRS Silver Sky with a maple fretboard, is there another US-built model on the horizon?

The pictures were taken by Katie Friesema at Mayer’s show in Columbus, Ohio, and emerged on John Mayer’s Instagram account on Sunday night. But there is no shortage of YouTube footage of Mayer closing out the set with Night Light, mystery PRS in hand.

Details are, of course, sketchy, but the maple fretboard is a significant step change from Mayer’s rosewood signature model. Is there a change to the bird inlay, too? Perhaps j-birds or j-birds with centres? The headstock, however, remains reversed, remains a talking point, while the super-cool Tungsten finish is unchanged just to mellow everyone out.

Close followers of the US tonehound’s adventures in gear would do well to follow the John Mayer Gear Instagram account, which has a full list of gear used on his 2019 world tour, along with another couple of pics of the mystery new Silver Sky.