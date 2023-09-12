Thundercat mints a fresh new track inspired by mouthwash

Thundercat is demonstrating his commitment to good oral care by releasing a new track in conjunction with mouthwash maven Listerine as part of the brand’s Whoa Collection.

Created in collaboration with cultural agency Compound, the campaign aims to raise awareness of the diversity gap in dentistry within the Black community in the US, and to help close it.

The Listerine website suggests that only 4% of dentists in the country identify as Black, and that 40% of Black adults may be living with untreated dental cavities. The company believes that, by improving Black representation within the dental profession, “we can positively impact the understanding, behaviours and access around oral healthcare”.

Thundercat has worked alongside Compound founder Set Free Richardson and contemporary artist King Saladeen on the Whoa Collection, creating a track that’s “inspired by the Listerine experience”. And it does indeed contain some pretty obvious nods to oral hygiene, including gargling sounds, ‘ahh’ exclamations and the occasional “Fresh” vocal shout-out. You’ll also note the high-grade bass playing and tight vocal harmonies that are among Thundercat’s trademarks.

You can check out the track below and find out more about the Whoa Collection on the Listerine website.