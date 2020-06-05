This website will generate free DX7 synth presets with a single click

Whether or not you agree that Yamaha’s DX7 was difficult to program - and that the FM synthesis that it uses can be hard to get your head around - it’s certainly not as user-friendly as some electronic instruments. So, Nintorac Audio has created This DX7 Cartridge Does Not Exist, a website that will generate compatible presets for free.

We’re told that the site uses specially-trained AI to create its patches, distilling the DX7’s 155 parameters down to just eight. A machine learning model sets these randomly and then maps them back to the aforementioned 155 parameters, leaving you with a collection of unique patches that can be loaded not only into the DX7, but also other compatible hardware and software such as the free (and rather excellent) Dexed plugin synth .

The machine learning model was trained using the large selection of DX7 presets compiled by Bobby Blue , and it’s likely that each cartridge created will be unique. Not every preset will be to your taste, obviously, but you might find some gold in there, too.