This plugin emulation of the Roland Juno-60’s chorus effect can be yours for free

The distinctive chorus effect found on Roland’s 1982 Juno-60 synth was the inspiration for Oblivion Sound Lab’s new Chorus plugin, which is available to download for free.

Not only can this be used on your synth parts, but also to bring richness and width to your guitar, bass and other instrument recordings. There are adjustable LFO rate and depth parameters, adjustable delay offset, a low-pass filter and dedicated dry/wet knobs. All parameters can be automated.

OSL Chorus is available for PC and Mac in VST/AU formats. Get it now on the Oblivion Sound Lab website.